DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Buko Buko

Songbyrd
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
$16.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BUKO BUKO is a happy punk band based in DC. Born out of boredom from sad, soggy, serious punk music - BUKO BUKO creates sweet, salty, and spicy songs that you want to dance your a** off to. Buko means "immature, young coconut" in Tagalog.

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Flowers for the Dead

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

