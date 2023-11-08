Top track

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hotline TNT

Bobiks
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£7

About

Rising dream noise HOTLINE TNT grace Bobiks!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Wandering Oak and TKASG
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hotline TNT

Venue

Bobiks

125 Jesmond Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 1JY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
60 capacity

