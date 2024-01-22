DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dan Bern

Askew Bar & Lounge
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNewport
$23.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

If you must put him in a box, make sure it’s a big box! Undefinable by genre, crossing over and through folk, rock, singer-songwriter, and kids music, Dan Bern is a captivating live performer with a loyal, multi-generational following.

This is an 18+ even Read more

Intrinsic Events and Askew Bar & Lounge Presents.

Lineup

Dan Bern

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.