Nada Surf

El Club Detroit
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Moon Mirror, Nada Surf’s new record, has everything fans love and expect from them. Bittersweet anthems that begin quietly but explode into soaring harmonies? Check. Songs that are play-on-repeat heart punches? Check. Songs that are poetic and thought-prov...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nada Surf

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

