DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Skatalites - 60th Anniversary Tour

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 1 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

With the exception of Bob Marley & the Wailers, no Jamaican musical group has been as important and influential as the Skatalites, and it's fair to say Marley's career would have been impossible without the groundwork laid by that group. More than a band,...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Skatalites

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.