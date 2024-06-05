DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Toponomastica - FringeMI

Spirit de Milan
Wed, 5 Jun, 8:30 pm
TheatreMilano
Free
Se i topi sapessero parlare cosa direbbero delle nostra città?
E se sapessero cantare con che canzoni la racconterebbero?

Da queste provocatorie domande nasce Toponomastica, spettacolo di teatro-canzone che mette in scena un’immaginifica conferenza di t...

Tutte le età
Chorós teatro

Spirit de Milan

Via Bovisasca, 57, 20157 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:15 pm

