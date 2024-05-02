DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Outsiders #2 : LA FRIENDLY

La Java
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LA FRIENDLY #2

Comme vous l'attendiez tous, c'est enfin le retour de la FRIENDLY !

C'est LE rendez-vous annuel à ne pas rater afin de partager un moment convivial, agréable et festif tous ensemble à la Java.

Plusieurs activités au programme : DJ set, da...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

