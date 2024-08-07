DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Crus | SEI Festival 2024

Castello Volante
Wed, 7 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsCorigliano D'Otranto
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il grande e atteso ritorno di La Crus: la band, formata da Mauro Ermanno Giovanardi, Cesare Malfatti e Alex Cremonesi, ha scritto pagine fondamentali della musica italiana. "Proteggimi da ciò che voglio", il nuovo album di inediti, porterà sul palco, oltre...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Coolclub.

Venue

Castello Volante

Piazza Castello, 1, 73022 Corigliano D'otranto LE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.