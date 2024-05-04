DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Oh my, another Black Paper Party is back! We can't wait to see you all again on the 4th of May at Weekend Club Berlin. As you know, we return again with the best over the roofs of Berlin. You better not miss this.
You'll get the best in Afrobeats, Hip Hop...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.