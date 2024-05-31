DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Death Stare Vol 2

Sala López
Fri, 31 May, 11:45 pm
PartyZaragoza
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Death STare Urban Vol. 2

Con Adro, Carlota, Largoofy, Madur y Showcase de M.Tulpa

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala López.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

