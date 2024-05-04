Top track

Piñata Radio Festival : Pass Samedi

Victoire 2
Sat, 4 May, 6:00 pm
GigsMontpellier
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ta place pour le premier jour du festival !

Profites des DJ sets et lives de :

DJ SPINN • SELECTACEE • LEDOUBLE • BIG A • THAYUWS • TWEAK SOUNDSYSTEM • CARDOZO B2B CABALE

TAKEOVER CHÔ! : KAREN NYAME KG + 1HEURE42 + MENDI x

TAKEOVER NUIT BRUNE : GOTIS +...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Piñata Radio
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Victoire 2

2 Rue Théophraste Renaudot, 34430 Saint-Jean-de-Védas, France
Doors open6:00 pm

