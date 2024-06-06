DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ingresso gratuito - Tessera associativa di 5 €, da fare in loco
POESIE MA NON TROPPO
con Valeria Perdonò e Lorenzo Maragoni
a cura di Il Menu della Poesia
Se dovessimo definire che cosa è poesia oggi, che parole useremmo? Se dovessimo pensare a come si...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.