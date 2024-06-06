DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Poesie ma non troppo

Spazio Pontano
Thu, 6 Jun, 9:00 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ingresso gratuito - Tessera associativa di 5 €, da fare in loco

POESIE MA NON TROPPO

con Valeria Perdonò e Lorenzo Maragoni

a cura di Il Menu della Poesia

Se dovessimo definire che cosa è poesia oggi, che parole useremmo? Se dovessimo pensare a come si...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Spazio Pontano

Via Giovanni Pontano 35, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

