DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tubesock/Luna Nuñez/Brandywine

Skylark Lounge
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tubesock

with Luna Nuñez and Brandywine

"Specializing in indie-sleaze, Tubesock is a Denver based power trio that harkens back to the golden age of 90's rock."

Doors at 8:00,show at 9:00

$10 adv/$13 dos

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luna Nuñez, Tubesock

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.