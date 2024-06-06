Top track

Uuhai - DRACULA

UUHAI

The Underworld
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
£18.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

UUHAI is much more than just a music group - they are a complete experience, a captivating fusion of Mongolian Folk and Metal sounds that transcend cultural boundaries. Their indelible imprint on all those who have had the privilege of attending their conc...

The Pad Presents by arrangement with Ginger
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

