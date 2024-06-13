DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
(This show is part of the 20 Years of The Shacklewell Arms celebrations)
Lydia Lunch has crossed paths with Alan Vega and Martin Rev of Suicide upon arrival in New York at age 16, late 70 SUICIDE The first show of which she attended was a real shock, a re...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.