Lydia Lunch & Marc Hurtado play the songs of Suicide and Alan Vega

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

(This show is part of the 20 Years of The Shacklewell Arms celebrations)

Lydia Lunch has crossed paths with Alan Vega and Martin Rev of Suicide upon arrival in New York at age 16, late 70 SUICIDE The first show of which she attended was a real shock, a re...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations & Shacklewell Arms
Lineup

Lydia Lunch, Marc Hurtado

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

