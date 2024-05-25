DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concierto de DELSOL + 8AD

El Sótano
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“ Después de varios meses apartados de los escenarios y de la buena acogida que tuvo su álbum debut "Mal gobierno personal", DelSol regresa a la escena con nuevo cantante (Ander Viaña), nuevas ilusiones y cómo no: nueva música.

Compartirán escenario con 8...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

