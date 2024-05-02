DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Katie Von Schleicher + Pearla

Tubby’s Kingston
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$22.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"A Little Touch of Schleicher in the Night is an excellent attestation to von Schleicher and collaborator Sam Griffin Owens’ direction: Every song sounds textured and multifaceted, with steady builds and decrescendos that juxtapose joy with the comedown. T...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Katie Von Schleicher, Pearla

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

