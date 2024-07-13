Top track

Better When We're Close

Brijean

El Club Detroit
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brijean is the duo of percussionist and singer-songwriter Brijean Murphy and multi-instrumentalist and producer Doug Stuart, and together they make dance music for the mind, body and soul, evoking 70s disco, 90s house and sly pop sensibilities.

Their debu...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brijean

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

