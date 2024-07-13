DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brijean is the duo of percussionist and singer-songwriter Brijean Murphy and multi-instrumentalist and producer Doug Stuart, and together they make dance music for the mind, body and soul, evoking 70s disco, 90s house and sly pop sensibilities.
Their debu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.