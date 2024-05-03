Top track

La Bringue Y2K + Karaoké - BORDEAUX

Lieu Chéri
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
About

✨La Bringue - Y2K - BORDEAUX 💗

La Bringue est de retour à Lieu Chéri pour un karaoké girls only et une soirée Y2K mémorable ! ⭐️

Ce qui vous attend :

🎤 2 heures de karaoké pour te casser la voix sur tes tubes préférés

🎧 Line-up de choc, exclusivemen...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue et Girls in Lyon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Lieu Chéri

18 Rue Des Ateliers, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

