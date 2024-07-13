Top track

Stanton Sessions London BBQ

Between The Bridges
Sat, 13 Jul, 3:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Stanton Warriors

Taking their name from a manhole cover they noticed on their native Bristol streets, the DJ duo were both studio engineers before creating their own stuff – mainly a mix of UK garage, breakbeat and dance music. Recognised by a graffiti-style logo, Stanton Read more

Event information

‌SUN'S OUT GUN(FINGER)S OUT!

Stanton Warriors are BACK in London on the 13th July for a BBQ bonanza at Between The Bridges on Southbank! Re-upping the daytime settings for this one once more for another unmissable party with some super special guests, you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stanton Warriors

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Accessibility information

