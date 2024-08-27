Top track

Marfa Lights

Flatland Cavalry

Scala
Tue, 27 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Flatland Cavalry is breaking out into a gallop. After years of hot trotting across their native Texas, the country outfit is primed for a breakout with the release of their third full-length album, the sonically sprawling and wistfully written Welcome to C...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by C2C
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaitlin Butts, Flatland Cavalry

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

