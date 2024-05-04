DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, May 4th 2024
Chokecherry + Glosser + Argo & the Violet Queens
10PM - $15 - All Ages
CHOKECHERRY
San Franscisco, CA
https://chokecherry4ever.bandcamp.com/
SF based band chokecherry is dark, black widow energy wrapped in the foil of our g...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.