Chokecherry, Glosser, Argo & the Violet Queens

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday, May 4th 2024
Chokecherry + Glosser + Argo & the Violet Queens
10PM - $15 - All Ages

CHOKECHERRY
San Franscisco, CA
https://chokecherry4ever.bandcamp.com/

SF based band chokecherry is dark, black widow energy wrapped in the foil of our g...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Chokecherry

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

