Mauvey

Heartbreakers
Fri, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£11.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MAUVEY was born out of obsessions with storytelling, songwriting, cinema, and fashion.

Angry and frustrated and happy and grateful and in LOVE and desperate for the world to change.

MAUVEY is all of this, all at once.

“I am pop, I am cinematic, I am roc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
Mauvey

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

