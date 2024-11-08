DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MAUVEY was born out of obsessions with storytelling, songwriting, cinema, and fashion.
Angry and frustrated and happy and grateful and in LOVE and desperate for the world to change.
MAUVEY is all of this, all at once.
“I am pop, I am cinematic, I am roc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.