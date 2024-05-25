DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hazel Presents: SPiT! Baltimore’s Newest Alt Drag Show

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
$20.60
Metro Bmore x Hazel Presents: SPiT! Baltimore’s newest alt show

Performances by Psychosis, Sweet Pickles, Mota Zipp, Kelsey Kadaver, Karli Marx

Music by DJ Pancakes

Saturday, May 25th, 2024

Doors at 9:00 PM, Shows start at 10:00 PM

21+

Presented by Hazel + Metro Baltimore
Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

