Top track

BabyBaby - City Underwater

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BabyBaby/Body Boy/Kelly Garlick

Skylark Lounge
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BabyBaby - City Underwater
Got a code?

About

BabyBaby

With Body Boy and Kelly Garlick

BabyBaby is a twinkly, dreamy, mystical magical pop act from Denver, Colorado. BabyBaby is inspired by dreams, literature, film and the magic of love and friendship.

Doors at 8:00,show at 9:00

$10 adv/$13 dos...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kelly Garlick, Body Boy, BabyBaby

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.