Zaoui

L'Olympia
Fri, 20 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€34
Après le succès phénoménal de Thérapie Taxi (+ 400.000 albums, 800M de streams, + de 350.000 spectateurs), Raphaël se lance en solo sous le nom de Zaoui, désormais seul maître à bord d’une pop irrévérencieuse, ultra efficace, aussi insolente qu’intime.

Si...

Présenté par Uni-T Production.
Zaoui

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

