Oddissee - This Is Hip Hop

Oddisee

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 10 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.60

About Oddisee

With an emboldened point of view and a flair for hip-hop production, lyrical MC Oddisee’s flow doesn’t compromise on depth. Against a self-produced backdrop of jazz and retro soul shaped by his family’s Sudanese heritage, Oddisee tackles politics and socia Read more

Event information

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oddisee

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

