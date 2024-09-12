DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Like the greatest rock band of all time said, “All that you say we are, we are and it’s way worse”. Biznaga could land in that category if they cared about being a rock band.
Being part of a generation of Spanish musicians who were raised by punk, this fo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.