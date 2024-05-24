Top track

Don't Really Think

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crime in Stereo, Restraining Order, Wreckage +more

Massapequa VFW Hall
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Really Think
Got a code?

About

Friday, May 24th

Crime in Stereo

Restraining Order

Wreckage

Bad Luck.

Heads Will Roll

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY

7 PM

All Ages

$20 ADV

$22 DOS

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Crime in Stereo, Restraining Order, Wreckage and 2 more

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.