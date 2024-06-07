Top track

KLOUD - DEFECT

KLOUD

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

KLOUD - DEFECT
About

KLOUD: Raw, Elusive, Dark. His latest sound incorporates hard techno and relentless percussive elements, drawing inspiration from analog synthesizers and the raw sounds of the 90s and early 2000s. With an elusive identity, KLOUD has taken over the US marke...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KLOUD

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

