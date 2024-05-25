Top track

Norman Jay - You Make Me Happy

Brick Lane Beach Club Launch Party with Norman Jay

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 25 May, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

We are bringing the sand, sun, cocktails and music to the heart of Brick Lane, so you don’t have to leave the city to catch those holiday vibes.

Brick Lane Beach Club is officially here and who better to soundtrack the launch than rare groove pioneer & No...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity

