DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fórn, The Infinity Ring

The Kingsland
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vitus Presents: the heaviest riffs imaginable from FÓRN with experimental post-industrial collective The Infinity Ring

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Infinity Ring

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.