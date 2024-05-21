DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tullstars, Lavender Town

The Baby G
Tue, 21 May, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$19.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Anh Phung’s Tullstars are back - after 5 years of sittin on our doggone thumbs, we’re burstin out the ol’ scrolls of progressive rock and roll. Our scribes have assembled an absolute almanac of Jethro Tull covers for us to rock off your socks with on May 2...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Anh Phung
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

