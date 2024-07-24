Top track

Night Beats - Puppet On a String

Night Beats + Guest

Le Molotov
Wed, 24 Jul, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sous le nom de Night Beats, l'artiste Danny Lee Blackwell, né au Texas et basé à Los Angeles, crée de la musique comme on assemble un puzzle. L'auteur psychédélique occidental construit son œuvre à partir d'un moment, d'une étincelle initiale, qui doit rép...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
Lineup

Night Beats

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

