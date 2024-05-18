DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Raster dj set - SOLOHIT con DANNY BOY

mare culturale urbano - cascina merlata
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ogni sabato a cascina merlata, è serata Raster, la rassegna di mare culturale urbano dedicata ai progetti musicali emergenti! SOLOHIT! è la serata che ripercorre HIT di tutti i tempi, di tutti i generi, senza alcuna distinzione né pregiudizio. Una serata c...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mare culturale urbano.

Venue

mare culturale urbano - cascina merlata

Via Pier Paolo Pasolini 3, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.