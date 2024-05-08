DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a MASSIVE preview of La Chimera on Wednesday 8th May at Curzon Soho.
The latest from Happy as Lazzaro director Alice Rohrwacher, La Chimera is a dreamlike journey through rural Italy, starring Josh O'Connor as a young British archaeologist w...
