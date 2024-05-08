DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Chimera: Cinema Preview

Curzon Soho
Wed, 8 May, 6:30 pm
FilmLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for a MASSIVE preview of La Chimera on Wednesday 8th May at Curzon Soho.

The latest from Happy as Lazzaro director Alice Rohrwacher, La Chimera is a dreamlike journey through rural Italy, starring Josh O'Connor as a young British archaeologist w...

This is a 15+ event.
Presented by MASSIVE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Curzon Soho

Curzon, 99 Shaftesbury Av, London, England W1D 5LY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.