South-east London’s Old Dirty Brasstards are a 10-piece drum and bass band known for their jazzy reimaginations of popular songs. Since emerging in 2012, they’ve covered artists from Beyoncé to Blink-182, opened for Basement Jaxx and performed at the Round
We’re kicking the evening off with a performance from the incredible Old Dirty Brasstards. Delivering banging brass renditions of the finest soul, hip hop, and R&B classics like you've never heard them before.
Our beloved house band will then take to the...
