Old Dirty Brasstards: RnB, Soul & Hip Hop Classics

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Old Dirty Brasstards

South-east London’s Old Dirty Brasstards are a 10-piece drum and bass band known for their jazzy reimaginations of popular songs. Since emerging in 2012, they’ve covered artists from Beyoncé to Blink-182, opened for Basement Jaxx and performed at the Round Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

We’re kicking the evening off with a performance from the incredible Old Dirty Brasstards. Delivering banging brass renditions of the finest soul, hip hop, and R&B classics like you've never heard them before.

Our beloved house band will then take to the...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Old Dirty Brasstards

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

