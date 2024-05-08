DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mystery Kid + Lulz + La Limo à l'Inter RDC

L'international
Wed, 8 May, 11:59 pm
DJParis
Suite à la fermeture de la cave pour travaux, les clubs se feront au rez-de-chaussée de l'International.

L'Inter présente :

Mystery Kid

Lulz

La Limo

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
Lineup

Mystery Kids

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

