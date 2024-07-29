DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Johnny Osbourne and the Upper Cut Band

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 29 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Johnny Osbourne is undoubtedly one of the most popular Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer of all time.

Rising to success in the late 1970s and mid-1980s, his album Truths And Rights was a huge roots reggae hit, featuring timeless tracks 'Jah Promise' an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Upper Cut Band, Johnny Osbourne

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

