Night Tapes

Headrow House
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super Friendz presents

Night Tapes

South London electronic dream-pop outfit Night Tapes are making their first visit to Leeds at the end of the Summer. We've been really excited about these for a while so it's great to welcome them to Headrow House.

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Night Tapes

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

