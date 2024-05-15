DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DAWA SALFATI (+ Eden Tinto Collins + Gystère DJ set)

Les Trois Baudets
Wed, 15 May, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le ressac des vagues où l'on retrouve ses origines îliennes : c'est là, la profondeur organique de Dawa Salfati. Musique émotionnelle, elle créée des chansons porteuses d'un message du monde. Libre, singulière et sauvage, c'est le chant de la femme qui par...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

