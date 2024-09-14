Top track

The Alchemist - E. Coli

The Alchemist

Manchester Academy 2
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£25.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Alchemist rose to prominence in the 90s, thanks to producing timeless records for Cypress Hill and Mobb Deep. He produced for many more of hip hop's leading artists in the 00s, including Snoop Dogg, Nas, and more recently Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Electroni...

10+. Under 16 accompanied by a responsible adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Alchemist

Venue

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
