First Timers Fest 2024

The Victoria
Sun, 5 May, 4:00 pm
From £11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

First Timers Fest 2024 A one day festival where every band is playing their first show!

What is First Timers Fest

First Timers fest is an annual series of workshops that ends in a festival where every band plays its first show! Our aim is to diversify an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DSFL First Timers
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open4:00 pm

