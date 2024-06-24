Top track

Scout Gillett - one to ten

Marissa Nadler, Scout Gillett

Zebulon
Mon, 24 Jun, 8:00 pm
$24.11

About

Over the course of nearly 20 tireless years of writing, recording, and touring, Marissa Nadler has amassed one of the most singular catalogs in contemporary music. Her work glides between delicate folk, windswept Americana, d...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

