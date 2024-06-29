Top track

Com Truise - 84' Dreamin

Com Truise (DJ Set)

The Music Yard
Sat, 29 Jun, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
About Com Truise

Dabbling as a DJ with a number of aliases before locking on to Com Truise, the New York native has curated a fascinating niche over the decades. His synth-laced expansive sound palettes recall the great science fiction soundtracks of the ’80s, and Joy Divi Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Synthwave funk tastemaker Com Truise headlines The Music Yard on Saturday, June 29th!

Com Truise is one of the many personas of producer and designer Seth Haley. An admitted synth obsessive, Com Truise is the maker of an experimental and bottom heavy styl...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Com Truise

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

