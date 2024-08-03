Top track

Mortal Bones

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Well

Hotel Vegas
Sat, 3 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mortal Bones
Got a code?

About The Well

The Well is Ian Graham, Lisa Alley & Jason Sullivan making doom pop songs in ATX!

Event information

The Well LIVE on the grandstand inside of Hotel Vegas!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Vegas.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Well

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.