Big Brave, Spiritual Poison

The Garrison
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$25.03
About

BIG|BRAVE’s music has been described as massive minimalism. Their fusillades of textural distortion and feedback emphasize their music’s frayed edges as much as its all-encompassing weight. The potency of the trio’s work is their singular artistry combinin...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
Lineup

Spiritual Poison, Big ‡ Brave

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

