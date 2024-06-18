DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby

Royal Festival Hall
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:30 pm
From £55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Spend some time with the virtuosic American singer-songwriter who first rose to prominence with The Way It Is, his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range.

The 13-time Grammy-nominee has sold over 11 million copies of his albums worldwide, and he h...

This is a 14+ event
Part of Chaka Khan's Meltdown, presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bruce Hornsby

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
