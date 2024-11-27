Top track

Malik Montana - START

Malik Montana

Docks Club, Hamburg
Wed, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€29

About

Citizen Live is pleased to host Malik Montana at DOCKS in Hamburg on Wednesday, November 27th.

Malik Montana is rapper of Afghan/Polish origin.

He released his debut EP Haram Masari in 2016 and then Naajak in 2017. It would be followed by Tijara and 022...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
Lineup

Venue

Spielbudenpl. 19, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

