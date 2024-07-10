Top track

Ashnikko - Blow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ASHNIKKO

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Wed, 10 Jul, 9:00 pm
GigsSegrate
Selling fast
€36.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ashnikko - Blow
Got a code?

About

Ashnikko è una rapper, cantautrice e produttrice discografica statunitense.

Le canzoni di Ashnikko sono come portali. Si viene immediatamente calati in un mondo iper-eccitante e stravagante in cui le emozioni vengono amplificate, gli stereotipi di genere...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Vivo Concerti Srl.

Lineup

Ashnikko

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.